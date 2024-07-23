Published 16:09 IST, July 23rd 2024
Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, Airbus Seal Contract To Establish H125 Helicopter Assembly Unit In India
Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Airbus Helicopters on Tuesday sealed a deal to set up a final assembly line (FAL) in India for single-engine H125 choppers.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd to Join Hands For H125 Helicopter | Image: www.airbus.com
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:09 IST, July 23rd 2024