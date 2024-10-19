Published 12:53 IST, October 19th 2024
Telangana Bandh: VHP Calls for State-Wide Shutdown Over Muthyalamma Temple Vandalism
As part of the bandh, several businesses voluntarily closed their shops in solidarity with the protests against the perceived attacks on Hindu temples.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Telangana Bandh: VHP Calls for State-Wide Shutdown Over Muthyalamma Temple Vandalism | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:47 IST, October 19th 2024