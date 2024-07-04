Published 15:47 IST, July 4th 2024
'Forgive Me': Thief Apologises in Note After Robbing Tamil Nadu Home, Promises to Return Items
"Forgive me. I will return this in a month. I am doing this if someone in my house is not well," the thief's letter read.
"Forgive me. I will return this in a month. I am doing this if someone in my house is not well," the thief's letter read. | Image: X
