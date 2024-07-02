Published 20:10 IST, July 2nd 2024
‘Those Playing With Youth’s Future Won’t Be Spared’: PM Modi Warns NEET Scam Culprits
PM Modi assured that the government is taking steps to address the NEET exam row adding that those messing with the Indian youth's future will not be spared.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
‘Those Playing With Youth’s Future Won’t Be Spared’: PM Modi Warns NEET Scam Culprits | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:09 IST, July 2nd 2024