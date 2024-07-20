sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:36 IST, July 20th 2024

Three-Year-Old Boy 'Kidnapped' From Government hospital in Telangana

A health official said the boy, who was sleeping along with his father in an area where patients attendants take rest in the hospital, was allegedly taken away by two persons at midnight on Friday and the incident has been recorded in the CCTV camera.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kidnaping
Three-Year-Old Boy 'Kidnapped' From Government hospital in Telangana | Image: Freepik
