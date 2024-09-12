Published 16:09 IST, September 12th 2024
Throwback: When Former PM Manmohan Singh Attended Iftar Party Hosted by Then CJI Balakrishnan
A throwback photo of former PM Manmohan Singh attending an Iftaar party hosted by then CJI, KG Balakrishnan started doing rounds on social media.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A throwback photo of former PM Manmohan Singh attending an Iftaar party hosted by then CJI, KG Balakrishnan started doing rounds on social media. | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
16:09 IST, September 12th 2024