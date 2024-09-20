Published 23:25 IST, September 20th 2024
Tirupati Laddoos Controversy Explained: Who Said What, Where Ghee Supplied From
The laddoos specially offered as 'prasadam' at the Tirupati temple are at the center of a political firestorm in Andhra Pradesh.
- India News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Tirupati Laddoos Controversy: What Was Found In Adulterated Ghee, Who Is At Fault? Explained | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
23:20 IST, September 20th 2024