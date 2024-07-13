Published 15:46 IST, July 13th 2024
Relief in Sight: Tomato Prices to Ease in Coming Weeks on Supplies From Andhra, Karnataka
Retail tomato price, which soared to Rs 75 per kg in the national capital, is expected to cool in the coming weeks as supply improves from southern states
Tomato price in New Delhi has surged to Rs 75 per kg, but is likely to ease if heavy rainfall does not further disrupt supply chains | Image: PTI/file/Representative
