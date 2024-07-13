sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 15:46 IST, July 13th 2024

Relief in Sight: Tomato Prices to Ease in Coming Weeks on Supplies From Andhra, Karnataka

Retail tomato price, which soared to Rs 75 per kg in the national capital, is expected to cool in the coming weeks as supply improves from southern states

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tomato price in New Delhi has surged to Rs 75 per kg, but is likely to ease if heavy rainfall does not further disrupt supply chains
Tomato price in New Delhi has surged to Rs 75 per kg, but is likely to ease if heavy rainfall does not further disrupt supply chains | Image: PTI/file/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:29 IST, July 13th 2024