Tourists Renting Cars, Bikes in Goa Must Give 'Safe Driving' Undertaking

Panaji: As per a new order put out by the Goa police, tourists looking to rent vehicles while visiting the state will now be required to give an undertaking that they will drive safely and not violate traffic rules. Agencies engaged in renting out bikes and cars to tourists will now be required to first take the aforementioned undertaking from them. Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rahul Gupta told reporters on Wednesday that this new rule is being introduced as a response to the rising number of accidents and traffic infractions involving rented vehicles.

Gupta noted that data available with Goa authorities showed that the number of accidents involving rented cars and bikes was twice that of other vehicles.

The SP said that the users of the rent-a-cab and rent-a-bike meet with accidents because they are negligent about the traffic rules as they are on vacation in Goa. They are also not familiar with the topography of the place, he said.

Gupta said the undertaking will help create awareness among tourists. “The purpose is to have a psychological impact on the user. They will be aware that they will have to follow traffic rules,” he said.

With inputs from PTI.