×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Tourists Renting Cars, Bikes in Goa Must Give 'Safe Driving' Undertaking

According to a Goa police official, the purpose of this new rule is to impress upon tourists that they need to strictly follow traffic rules in the state.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Goa tourists looking to rent vehicles will now have to give a 'safe driving' undertaking.
Goa tourists looking to rent vehicles will now have to give a 'safe driving' undertaking. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Panaji: As per a new order put out by the Goa police, tourists looking to rent vehicles while visiting the state will now be required to give an undertaking that they will drive safely and not violate traffic rules. Agencies engaged in renting out bikes and cars to tourists will now be required to first take the aforementioned undertaking from them. Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rahul Gupta told reporters on Wednesday that this new rule is being introduced as a response to the rising number of accidents and traffic infractions involving rented vehicles. 

Gupta noted that data available with Goa authorities showed that the number of accidents involving rented cars and bikes was twice that of other vehicles. 

Advertisement

The SP said that the users of the rent-a-cab and rent-a-bike meet with accidents because they are negligent about the traffic rules as they are on vacation in Goa. They are also not familiar with the topography of the place, he said.

Gupta said the undertaking will help create awareness among tourists. “The purpose is to have a psychological impact on the user. They will be aware that they will have to follow traffic rules,” he said.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Capitol Hill

US news

a minute ago
Adidas sales forecast 2024

Adidas catch-up remains

5 minutes ago
Man Hangs Self In Gurugram Over Non-Payment Of Dues By Former Employer

Man hangs Himself

9 minutes ago
Pune Water Supply

Water supply in chennai

9 minutes ago
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan Replies to Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Khela’ Jibe

BJP Seat Sharing

14 minutes ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

15 minutes ago
Sikandar Shaikh

Sikandar finds support

17 minutes ago
Equity markets witness fall

Equity markets fall

18 minutes ago
AB de Villiers

ABD sings fav Hindi song

18 minutes ago
Nimuben Bambhania, Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor are among 7 candidates from Gujarat who've been named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha.

BJP 2nd List: 7 From Guj

21 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

23 minutes ago
Goa tourists looking to rent vehicles will now have to give a 'safe driving' undertaking.

Goa Safe Driving

24 minutes ago
Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership

Electric Mobility Scheme

25 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

25 minutes ago
Wall Street week ahead

Appreciate global invest

26 minutes ago
savita damodar paranjpe cast

Savita Damodar Paranjpe

26 minutes ago
SBI

SBI deadline on bonds

30 minutes ago
BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh | Constituency-wise Names Here

MP Lok Sabha

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News5 hours ago

  4. IAS Officer Poses as Patient, Inspects Health Centre in UP's Firozabad

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo