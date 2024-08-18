sb.scorecardresearch
  • Trademark Infringement: Burger King Loses Legal Battle Against Namesake Pune Eatery

Published 15:08 IST, August 18th 2024

Pune district judge, in order on August 16, said the city-based eatery 'Burger King' was operating even before the US burger joint opened shop in India.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Burger King
Burger King has lost a 13-year-old legal battle against its namesake eatery Pune | Image: Burger King
