Published 22:07 IST, July 16th 2024

Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar Files Harassment Case Against Pune District Collector: Sources

Probationary IAS Puja Khedkar, on Tuesday, filed a harassment case against Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase, who ordered her transfer to Washim.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Puja Khedkar Breaks Silence On Allegations
Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar files complaint against Pune District Magistrate | Image: Republic Digital
19:42 IST, July 16th 2024