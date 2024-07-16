Published 22:07 IST, July 16th 2024
Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar Files Harassment Case Against Pune District Collector: Sources
Probationary IAS Puja Khedkar, on Tuesday, filed a harassment case against Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase, who ordered her transfer to Washim.
Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar files complaint against Pune District Magistrate | Image: Republic Digital
