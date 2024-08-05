Published 09:51 IST, August 5th 2024
Tropical Storm Debby Strengthens Into a Category 1 Hurricane as it Heads Toward Florida
Tropical Storm Debby has intensified into a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds, approaching Florida, threatening heavy rain and flooding across Southeast.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tropical Storm Debby Becomes Category 1 Hurricane, Approaches Florida / Representative Image | Image: AP
- 1 min read
09:51 IST, August 5th 2024