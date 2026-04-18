Two Army Personnel Injured in Parachute Training Mishap in Ballari, Airlifted to Bengaluru for Treatment

Ballari, Karnataka: Two soldiers sustained serious injuries, including leg fractures, after their parachutes malfunctioned during a routine training exercise on the outskirts of Ballari on Saturday.

The incident took place in the PD Halli area when the personnel were approximately 50 feet from the ground. According to initial reports, a group of 417 soldiers participated in the jump from an altitude of about 800 feet as part of the annual parachute training. The two affected soldiers, one identified as Chinnaraj (25), lost balance due to the parachute failure and crashed upon impact.

Eyewitness accounts and local sources indicate that the soldiers were immediately provided first aid at the site. An Army helicopter later landed at the ITI College ground to airlift the injured personnel to a hospital in Bengaluru for advanced medical care.

Ballari Superintendent of Police confirmed that a minor incident occurred during the parachute dropping training at the Army centre.

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"There was a minor incident during a parachute dropping training at the Army Centre. The Army has not given any report so far. Army has brought the helicopter and airlifted injured to Bengaluru... They have not told the police anything yet, so we can't confirm anything officially. Army has informed one person is injured. This was annual training. When incident happened, he was airlifted to Bengaluru," the SP stated.

The Army is yet to issue an official detailed statement on the exact cause of the malfunction or the full extent of injuries. Police have registered the details based on available information but await formal communication from military authorities.

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Such training exercises are a regular part of preparing troops for airborne operations, and safety protocols are strictly followed. Officials have assured that a thorough investigation will determine the reasons behind the parachute malfunction to prevent similar incidents in the future.