sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Two Dead in Houston’s Rice University Dorm in Alleged Murder-Suicide

Published 09:41 IST, August 28th 2024

Two Dead in Houston’s Rice University Dorm in Alleged Murder-Suicide

A student was shot dead at Houston's Rice University on Tuesday in which authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Two Dead in Houston’s Rice University Dorm in Alleged Murder-Suicide
A student was shot dead at Houston's Rice University on Tuesday in which authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide. | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:41 IST, August 28th 2024