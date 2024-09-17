Published 14:58 IST, September 17th 2024
Two Missing After Landslide in J-K's Reasi, Rescue Operation Intensifies
At least two persons have been reported missing following a major landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, a senior government officer said
Image: freepik
