Published 17:45 IST, August 6th 2024
Unacademy in Hot Water as CEO Flaunts ₹33K T-Shirt While Announcing No Hike for Staff
Unacdemy CEO, Gaurav Munjal has recently grabbed the headlines for announcing that employees of the ed tech start-up would not receive a hike this year while fl
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Unacademy CEO appeared to wear a Burberry T-shirt while announcing news of no hike. | Image: Shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:44 IST, August 6th 2024