Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Hands Son To Police In POCSO Case After Look-Out Circular Issued, Says Law Applies To All Equally

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Bandi Bhageerath, surrendered to police on Friday in connection with a case registered under the POCSO Act, after the Cyberabad police issued a look-out circular to stop him from leaving the country. According to reports, Bandi Bhageerath surrendered before the police hours after the Telangana High Court declined to grant him interim protection from arrest while hearing his anticipatory bail plea.

After the arrest, his legal team had sought relief until the court ruled on the main petition, but the bench said that it was not inclined to pass any interim order at this stage.

Speaking after handing his son over to the police, Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that the decision was taken out of respect for the law and to ensure the investigation proceeded without delay. The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs stressed that every citizen, including his own son, was equal before the law and must abide by it.

The Cyberabad police had issued a look-out circular against Bhageerath after booking him under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case was registered on May 8 based on a complaint from the mother of a 17-year-old minor girl, who alleged that Bhageerath was in a relationship with her daughter and had sexually harassed her. The police later invoked more stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after recording the victim’s statement.

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Amidst all the developments, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the family had initially intended to hand Bhageerath over immediately after the complaint was lodged. However, following legal consultation, their lawyers advised that the case was likely to be dismissed and that bail would almost certainly be granted, which led to the delay. “Even now, the lawyers believe bail is likely to be granted,” he said, but added that he chose not to wait further and personally brought his son to the police through advocates.

The Union minister said that he had full faith in the judiciary and had acted to avoid any perception of obstruction. Court orders on the matter are expected on Monday.

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What Are The Allegations

As per reports, Bhageerath had also filed a complaint, in which he alleged that the girl had invited him to family functions and group gatherings after they became acquainted. He claimed that he accompanied the family and friends on visits to holy places because he trusted them, but later faced pressure to marry the girl. He asserted that when he refused, the girl's parents allegedly demanded money and threatened to file false complaints if he did not comply.

According to Bhageerath, he paid Rs 50,000 to the girl’s father out of fear, but the family subsequently demanded Rs 5 crore. He also alleged that they threatened that the girl’s mother would take her own life if he did not meet their demands. The police have registered an FIR based on his counter-complaint as well, and further legal action is being taken.

Meanwhile, the case has drawn political reactions, with K Kavitha, president of Telangana Rakshana Sena, writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s removal from the Union Cabinet to ensure a free and fair investigation. The BJP leader from Telangana has previously said that his family was being targeted and maligned, but reiterated on Friday that no one was above the law.

“In connection with the allegations made against his son and out of respect for the law, he handed Bhageerath over through advocates for police investigation,” the minister’s statement read. He added that his son had consistently maintained that he had done nothing wrong.