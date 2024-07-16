sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:29 IST, July 16th 2024

UP: 12-Year-Old Boy Among Four Drown In Balrampur

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said they found the body of Raj (12), a resident of Kishunpur village in Sadullah Nagar, Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh. He had gone to the village pond on Monday, during which his feet slipped, and he drowned.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
16:31 IST, July 16th 2024