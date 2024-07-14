sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 22:19 IST, July 14th 2024

UP BJP Seeks Apology From Rahul Over 'Hindu' Remark

The party in its political resolution, passed in its state executive meeting here, also attacked the Samajwadi Party an ally of Congress saying the party pretends to be the well-wisher of the backward and Dalits, but does something else when in power.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
UP BJP Seeks Apology From Rahul Over 'Hindu' Remark | Image: ANI/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:19 IST, July 14th 2024