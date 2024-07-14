Published 22:19 IST, July 14th 2024
UP BJP Seeks Apology From Rahul Over 'Hindu' Remark
The party in its political resolution, passed in its state executive meeting here, also attacked the Samajwadi Party an ally of Congress saying the party pretends to be the well-wisher of the backward and Dalits, but does something else when in power.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP BJP Seeks Apology From Rahul Over 'Hindu' Remark | Image: ANI/PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:19 IST, July 14th 2024