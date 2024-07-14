Published 11:28 IST, July 14th 2024
UP Govt Reshuffles Admin: Chandra Vijay Singh Appointed as The New DM
The UP government has transferred several IAS officers including district magistrates of Ayodhya. Chandra Vijay Singh has been appointed as the new DM.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The UP Govt has transferred several Indian Administrative Service officers including the DM of Ayodhya | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:28 IST, July 14th 2024