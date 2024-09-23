sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • UP Horror: Woman Brutally Beaten in Front of Son After Dispute With Husband in Noida's Sector 131

Published 12:53 IST, September 23rd 2024

UP Horror: Woman Brutally Beaten in Front of Son After Dispute With Husband in Noida's Sector 131

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the woman being knocked to the ground by two women as she screamed for help.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Woman Knocked To Ground, Brutally Beaten In Front Of Son After Dispute With Husband In Noida's Sector 131
Woman Knocked To Ground, Brutally Beaten In Front Of Son After Dispute With Husband In Noida's Sector 131 | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:51 IST, September 23rd 2024