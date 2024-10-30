sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Diwali | Digital Arrest | Iran vs Israel | India-Canada Row | India-China Border Truce |

Published 22:09 IST, October 30th 2024

UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Beheaded Over 40-Year-Old Land Dispute

Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma confirmed that the violence was a consequence of a land dispute between villagers Ramjeet Yadav and Lalta Yadav.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma confirmed that the violence was a consequence of a land dispute between villagers Ramjeet Yadav and Lalta Yadav. | Image: Unsplash / Representative
Advertisement

22:09 IST, October 30th 2024