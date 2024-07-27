sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:54 IST, July 27th 2024

UP: Van Rams into Truck; 1 Killed, 14 Injured

A school student was killed and 14 were injured when their pickup van rammed into a truck parked in the Phephana area of this Uttar Pradesh district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
According to police, the driver of the overspeeding pickup van lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a truck parked on the roadside
12:54 IST, July 27th 2024