Published 12:54 IST, July 27th 2024
UP: Van Rams into Truck; 1 Killed, 14 Injured
A school student was killed and 14 were injured when their pickup van rammed into a truck parked in the Phephana area of this Uttar Pradesh district
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
According to police, the driver of the overspeeding pickup van lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a truck parked on the roadside | Image: Shutterstock/ Rep Image
