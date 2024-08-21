Published 14:38 IST, August 21st 2024
Upendra Kushwaha, Manan Kumar Mishra File Nomination Papers for Bihar RS By-Polls
Upendra Kushwaha and Supreme Court lawyer Manan Kumar Mishra filed their nomination papers for the by-polls to two Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha and Manan Kumar Mishra after they filed nomination paper for Rajya Sabha election at Bihar Vidhan Sabha, in Patna | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:38 IST, August 21st 2024