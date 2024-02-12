Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

UPI Goes Global: Payments Now Accepted in 7 Countries | Full List

UPI is now operational in a total of seven countries, facilitating seamless digital transactions for users across borders.

Isha Bhandari
UPI Expands Globally: Services Now Available in 7 Countries Including Bhutan, Oman, Sri Lanka
UPI Expands Globally: Services Now Available in 7 Countries Including Bhutan, Oman, Sri Lanka | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Monday that the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services have been extended to Sri Lanka and Mauritius. With this expansion, UPI is now operational in a total of seven countries, facilitating seamless digital transactions for users across borders. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant real-time payment system that facilitates money transfers across multiple bank accounts without revealing sensitive details. Its global expansion over the past years reflects its growing popularity and convenience for users worldwide.

Expansion of UPI services in 7 countries 

1. Bhutan: NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) partnered with the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) of Bhutan to implement BHIM UPI QR-based payments on July 13, 2021.

2. Oman: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NPCI, NIPL, and the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) was signed on October 4, 2022, enabling RuPay card acceptance and cross-border remittances.

3. Mauritius: UPI connectivity allows Indian visitors to make payments to local businesses, while Mauritian tourists can use the Instant Payment System (IPS) app for transactions in India.

4. Sri Lanka: Indian travelers can make QR code-based payments at merchant locations in Sri Lanka using their UPI apps.

5. Nepal: Nepali users can transfer funds to India via UPI-enabled mobile banking.

6. France: UPI payment mechanism is now available at the Eiffel Tower, facilitated by NIPL in partnership with Lyra, a French payments company.

7. Southeast Asia: NIPL partnered with Liquid Group to enable QR-based UPI payments in 10 countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Cambodia, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Functionality of UPI overseas:

- Users must register their bank accounts with a UPI-enabled mobile app to initiate international payments.

- Transactions can be conducted by scanning QR codes or entering recipient details and transfer amount.

- In Paris, India's UPI service is operational at the Eiffel Tower, allowing Indian visitors to make payments via QR code scanning.

- Users can activate international UPI payments through their UPI app settings, followed by verification with their UPI PIN.

Making international payments using UPI:

- Transactions are similar to domestic UPI payments, with bank fees and foreign exchange rates applied.

- Payment can be made by scanning the merchant's QR code, selecting the bank account, and entering the UPI PIN for confirmation.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 20:37 IST

