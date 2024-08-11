Published 11:10 IST, August 11th 2024
EXCLUSIVE/ Rising Rent, Costly Libraries and Never Ending Struggle Haunt UPSC Aspirants in Delhi
Amid uproar over Rau's IAS Study Circle tragedy, the MCD has sealed many basement libraries leading to dearth of libraries in Delhi.
Reported by: Manisha Roy
Rising Rent, Costly Libraries and Never Ending Struggle Haunt UPSC Aspirants in Delhi | Image: Pixabay
