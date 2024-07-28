sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:13 IST, July 28th 2024

UPSC Aspirants' Deaths: Owner, Coordinator of IAS Coaching Centre Arrested; Criminal Case Filed

Two individuals have been Arrested following the deaths of three UPSC Aspirants due to flooding at a coaching institute in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar

Reported by: Digital Desk
many students still trapped in the basement of Rao IAS Academy
Two individuals have been arrested following the deaths of three UPSC Aspirants due to flooding at a coaching institute in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar | Image: Republic
  • 2 min read
