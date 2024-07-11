Published 12:23 IST, July 11th 2024
68.24% Voter Turnout in Uttarakhand's Manglaur, 49.80% in Badrinath Assembly Bypoll
A voter turnout of 68.24 per cent was recorded in Manglaur assembly bypoll and 49.80 per cent in Badrinath assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand.
68.24% Voter Turnout in Uttarakhand's Manglaur, 49.80% in Badrinath Assembly Bypoll | Image: Republic Digital
12:23 IST, July 11th 2024