Published 12:23 IST, July 11th 2024

68.24% Voter Turnout in Uttarakhand's Manglaur, 49.80% in Badrinath Assembly Bypoll

A voter turnout of 68.24 per cent was recorded in Manglaur assembly bypoll and 49.80 per cent in Badrinath assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
68.24% Voter Turnout in Uttarakhand's Manglaur, 49.80% in Badrinath Assembly Bypoll
Image: Republic Digital
12:23 IST, July 11th 2024