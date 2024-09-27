sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:31 IST, September 27th 2024

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Transfers Rs 9 Crore Relief Fund To Rain Affected Businesses In Kedarnath

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami disbursed relief funds to various businessmen who incurred losses due to rains in Kedarnath during month of July this year.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami disburses relief funds to businesses affected by rains in Kedarnath
Uttarakhand CM Dhami disburses relief funds to businesses affected by rains in Kedarnath | Image: X
23:31 IST, September 27th 2024