Published 10:44 IST, October 13th 2024
Another Train Derailment Conspiracy? LPG Cylinder Found on Railway Tracks in Uttarakhand's Roorkee
conspiracy to derail a goods train in Uttarakhand was thwarted when an empty LPG cylinder was discovered on the railway track near Dhandera station in Roorkee
Conspiracy to derail goods train in Uttarakhand, gas cylinder found on railway track | Image: Republic
