sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Baba Siddique | Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Another Train Derailment Conspiracy? LPG Cylinder Found on Railway Tracks in Uttarakhand's Roorkee

Published 10:44 IST, October 13th 2024

Another Train Derailment Conspiracy? LPG Cylinder Found on Railway Tracks in Uttarakhand's Roorkee

conspiracy to derail a goods train in Uttarakhand was thwarted when an empty LPG cylinder was discovered on the railway track near Dhandera station in Roorkee

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Conspiracy to derail goods train in Uttarakhand, gas cylinder found on railway track
Conspiracy to derail goods train in Uttarakhand, gas cylinder found on railway track | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:09 IST, October 13th 2024