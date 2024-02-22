English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Victory For Press Freedom: Santu Pan, R Bangla Reporter Granted Bail as Mamata Loses Face

The Calcutta high court verdict was followed by joyous scenes in the Republic Bangla newsroom in Kolkata.

Digital Desk
R Bangla Reporter Santu Pan Granted Bail
R Bangla Reporter Santu Pan Granted Bail | Image:Republic Digital
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Santu Pan, the Republic Bangla reporter, who was taken into custody for his fearless reporting on the Sandeshkhali uprising has been granted bail. The Kolkata High Court has upheld the Right to Report while granting bail to Pan. The HC order signifies triumph for press freedom as the Mamata Banerjee-led government's underhand scheme to bury the Sandeshkhali truth fell flat. The HC ruling comes after a marathon hearing where senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani argued for Republic. 

Big Observations by Kolkata HC: Point-by-Point Rebuttal

The Calcutta High Court said there is no clear explanation of the allegations against Republic Bangla reporter Santu Pan. Coming down heavily on Mamata cops, the court asked, "Why this FIR shouldn't be quashed".

"Feel sorry for police officers. You have not been able to arrest real culprits. You are after an innocent journalist while the people who are not caught are making a mockery of the law. You want to put all your energy after this innocent journalist", Calcutta High Court reprimanded Mamata cops while upholding the Republic's Right To Report. 

Joyous Scenes In R Bangla Newsroom | WATCH

The high court verdict was followed by joyous scenes in the Republic Bangla newsroom in Kolkata. 

Sandeshkhali Uprising

Sandeshkhali has been at the centre of a political storm for nearly a month and has witnessed unprecedented protests over allegations of sexual abuse by scores of women against a local TMC leader.  It all started on cold morning of January 5 after a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of now absconding TMC strongman Shajahan Shiekh in Sandeshkhali in the multi-crore ration distribution scam. Shajahan’s men in the locality not only prevented the ED officers from entering his home but also assaulted them before the central probe agency’s men managed to escape from the village around 74 km away from the city.

Considered the last word in Sandeshkhali in the Basirhat sub-division in the district, Shajahan, who is also a member of Zilla Parishad, has been at large since then, but his close associates claimed that he is “very much in control of things” in the area.

After the ED incident, local women in large numbers came out in the open and alleged that  Shajahan and his men forcibly grabbed their land for prawn cultivation, torturing and sexually harassing them for several years.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 13:33 IST

