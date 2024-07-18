Published 23:58 IST, July 18th 2024
Man Suffers 2 Fractures in Skull After Gym Trainer Hits Him With Mugdar on Head in Mumbai | VIDEO
A gym member in Fitness Intelligence Gym in Mumbai's Mulund area sustained severe injuries after he was allegedly hit by a trainer.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Man Suffers 2 Fractures in Skull After Gym Trainer Hits Him With Mugdar on Head in Mumbai | VIDEO | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
22:17 IST, July 18th 2024