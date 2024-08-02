Published 12:06 IST, August 2nd 2024
VIDEO: Drunk Man Held for Doing Car Stunts on Mumbai Road
A 26-year-old man has been arrested for performing stunts while driving a car under the influence of alcohol in Mumbai’s Andheri area.
26-year-old Suraj Zaman Sav arrested by Andheri Police for drunk driving, reckless stunts, and hitting a parked car in Andheri | Image: Pixabay (Representational Image)
