Published 12:06 IST, August 2nd 2024

VIDEO: Drunk Man Held for Doing Car Stunts on Mumbai Road

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for performing stunts while driving a car under the influence of alcohol in Mumbai’s Andheri area.

Press Trust Of India
26-year-old Suraj Zaman Sav arrested by Andheri Police for drunk driving, reckless stunts, and hitting a parked car in Andheri
26-year-old Suraj Zaman Sav arrested by Andheri Police for drunk driving, reckless stunts, and hitting a parked car in Andheri
