Updated January 17th, 2024 at 15:04 IST
VIDEO: Truck Carrying Fireworks to Ayodhya Goes Up in Flames
Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports have said that the truck full of fireworks was heading for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple.
- India
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Ahead of much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a truck carrying fireworks caught on fire on Tuesday. The truck was coming from Tamil Nadu to the temple town Ayodhya, which is being decked up for the consecration event. The mishap took place late at night in Khargi Kheda village of Purva Kotwali in Unnao.
A video of the incident, reportedly captured by the locals has been doing rounds on the social media. In the clip, the truck can be seen engulfed in fire as multiple rounds of fireworks shoot out of it. Officials stated that it took around 3 hours to douse the massive flame.
Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Day 2
On the second day of the week-long rituals, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will tour the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple after 1:20 pm. “On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises,” Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, quoting the statement of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid.
Rituals For The Next 5 Days
- January 18: Rituals of Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas will be held.
- January 19: Rituals of Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas will be held, while in the evening, the Dhanyadhivas ritual will take place.
- January 20: Sharkaradhivas and Phaladhivas rituals will take place, while the Pushpadhivas ritual will be done in the evening.
- January 21: The Madhyadhivas ritual will take place in the morning while the Shaiyadhivas will be held in the evening.
- January 22: Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held.
Published January 17th, 2024 at 15:04 IST
