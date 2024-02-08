English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

VIDEO: Truck Carrying Fireworks to Ayodhya Goes Up in Flames

Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports have said that the truck full of fireworks was heading for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple.

Digital Desk
Truck carrying fireworks goes up in flames
Truck carrying fireworks goes up in flames | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a truck carrying fireworks caught on fire on Tuesday. The truck was coming from Tamil Nadu to the temple town Ayodhya, which is being decked up for the consecration event. The mishap took place late at night in Khargi Kheda village of Purva Kotwali in Unnao.

A video of the incident, reportedly captured by the locals has been doing rounds on the social media. In the clip, the truck can be seen engulfed in fire as multiple rounds of fireworks shoot out of it. Officials stated that it took around 3 hours to douse the massive flame.

Advertisement

Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports have said that the truck full of fireworks was heading for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple. 

Advertisement

Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Day 2

On the second day of the week-long rituals, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will tour the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple after 1:20 pm. “On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises,” Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, quoting the statement of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid.

Advertisement

Rituals For The Next 5 Days

  • January 18: Rituals of Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas will be held.
  • January 19: Rituals of Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas will be held, while in the evening, the Dhanyadhivas ritual will take place.
  • January 20: Sharkaradhivas and Phaladhivas rituals will take place, while the Pushpadhivas ritual will be done in the evening.
  • January 21: The Madhyadhivas ritual will take place in the morning while the Shaiyadhivas will be held in the evening.
  • January 22:  Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held. 
Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Bollywood Experimented With Dark Comedy

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  2. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries11 minutes ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement