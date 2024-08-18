Published 00:28 IST, August 18th 2024
Vinesh Phogat Returns To Rousing Welcome After Paris Heartbreak | Watch
Vinesh had stayed back in Paris after challenging her disqualification in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and demanding a joint silver. The application was dismissed on Wednesday.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vinesh Phogat gets rousing welcome as she returns from Paris | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
00:24 IST, August 18th 2024