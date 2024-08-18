sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Vinesh Phogat Returns To Rousing Welcome After Paris Heartbreak | Watch

Published 00:28 IST, August 18th 2024

Vinesh Phogat Returns To Rousing Welcome After Paris Heartbreak | Watch

Vinesh had stayed back in Paris after challenging her disqualification in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and demanding a joint silver. The application was dismissed on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vinesh Phogat returns from Paris
Vinesh Phogat gets rousing welcome as she returns from Paris | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

00:24 IST, August 18th 2024