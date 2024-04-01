×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 10:07 IST

Viral Video: Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone | WATCH What Happened Next

A staged viral video highlights the dangers of smartphone addiction, sparking debate on prioritizing real-world interactions over digital distractions.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone
Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone | Image:X: @Prof_Cheems
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A staged video depicting a mother's extreme phone addiction has gone viral, sparking widespread discussion about the dangers of being overly engrossed in our smartphones. In the video, the woman is so absorbed in a phone call that she inadvertently places her toddler inside the fridge instead of storing vegetables. The child is rescued unharmed by the father, but the incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils of neglecting real-world interactions for digital distractions.

Shared on social media platforms, the video garnered over 11 lakh views, with users expressing shock and concern over the mother's behavior. One commenter emphasized the importance of prioritizing children over smartphones, while another highlighted the irony of possessions ultimately controlling us. The video was posted with a caption that reads, “Horrible Addiction.” 

Watch the video here:


Despite the video's impact, many questioned its authenticity, jokingly suggesting it deserves recognition for its "original screenplay." However, the underlying message remains poignant: excessive smartphone use can lead to dangerous lapses in attention and neglect of real-world responsibilities.

People shared their views on this in the comment section. One user said, “Oscar award would have been confirmed if there is no logic mistakes..

People will search the kid outside when they go missing.. not in the same place.”

Another one said, “Please take care of your kids over smartphones.”

One user jokingly said, “Deserves oscar for the ‘original screenplay’ category..”

Published April 1st, 2024 at 09:49 IST

Viral

