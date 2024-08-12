sb.scorecardresearch
  • Viral Video: Teacher Brutally Kicks School Football Players Over Poor Performance In Tamil Nadu

Published 17:42 IST, August 12th 2024

Viral Video: Teacher Brutally Kicks School Football Players Over Poor Performance In Tamil Nadu

A physical education teacher was assaulting school football players in Tamil Nadu due to poor performance. He has been suspended following pending investigation

Reported by: Digital Desk
Teacher assaulting school football players in Salem over poor performance
Teacher assaulting school football players in Salem over poor performance | Image: X
