MUMBAI: When international passengers first arrive at Indian airports, they are necessarily required to undergo immigration procedures. But, on Sunday, some passengers from Vistara's Dubai to Mumbai flight were taken to the domestic arrivals section of the Mumbai airport without first completing the procedures mentioned above. In a statement later released by Vistara, the airline claimed that the situation resulted from an error and that the passengers were later taken to the international arrivals terminal to complete the necessary procedures. “Few of our customers, arriving from Dubai to Mumbai on Vistara flight UK 202 on February 4, were erroneously taken to domestic arrivals instead of international arrivals,” said the Vistara spokesperson.

Furthermore, the spokesperson said that Vistara was now working to tighten its standard operating procedures to ensure that such situations are not repeated. Thus far, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has not commented on the matter.

With inputs from PTI.