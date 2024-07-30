sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:19 IST, July 30th 2024

Vistara Offers Voluntary Retirement Scheme To Non-Flying Staff Ahead of Air India Merger

Vistara has offered voluntary retirement as well as voluntary separation schemes for its non-flying staff, ahead of the full-service carrier's merger with Air India.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Air India-Vistara merger
Vistara offers voluntary retirement scheme to non-flying staff ahead of merger with Air India | Image: Republic
