Published 09:51 IST, August 8th 2024
Centre to Table Waqf Act Amendment Bill 2024 in Lok Sabha Today, Opposition Demands Review
Opposition demands the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be reviewed by a parliamentary committee. The Bill seeks to broaden representation in waqf boards, including Muslim
Opposition demands the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be reviewed by a parliamentary committee. | Image: PTI
