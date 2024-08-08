sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Vinesh Phogat | Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Centre to Table Waqf Act Amendment Bill 2024 in Lok Sabha Today, Opposition Demands Review

Published 09:51 IST, August 8th 2024

Centre to Table Waqf Act Amendment Bill 2024 in Lok Sabha Today, Opposition Demands Review

Opposition demands the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be reviewed by a parliamentary committee. The Bill seeks to broaden representation in waqf boards, including Muslim

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Waqf Board Amendment Bill
Opposition demands the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be reviewed by a parliamentary committee. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:51 IST, August 8th 2024