Published 09:32 IST, August 1st 2024
Wayanad Landslides: Toll Mounts to 282, Hundreds Still Missing; Rescue Ops Continue | Updates
The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy has risen to 282 on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the search and rescue operations continues.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Wayanad Landslides: Toll Mounts to 282, Over 1,000 Rescued, Army Intensifies Search Ops | Updates | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:32 IST, August 1st 2024