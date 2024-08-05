Published 13:19 IST, August 5th 2024
Wayanad's 'Super Hero' Rescuer, Who Risked his Life to Save Many, Now 'Missing'
Prajeesh drove his jeep up through the treacherous hill path twice and returned with many hapless people who were stranded atop after the deadly landslides
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Prajeesh drove his jeep up through the treacherous hill path twice and returned with many hapless people who were stranded atop after the deadly landslides | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:19 IST, August 5th 2024