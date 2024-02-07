Advertisement

Ayodhya: As the sculptor of Ram Lalla idol for the pran pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Arun Yogiraj, landed in Ayodhya ahead of the ceremony on Monday, January 22, said that he was blessed that he was chosen for carving out Lord Ram's idol.

Upon arriving in Ayodhya, Arun Yogiraj said that it is the biggest day for him, adding that he feels like he is living a dream. "I am the luckiest person on earth. The blessings of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla have always been with me. Sometimes, I feel like I am in a dream world. This is the biggest day for me," said Arun Yogiraj.



Ram Lalla's idol consecrated today by Prime Minister has been carved out by Yogiraj along with two other skilled artisans--Ganesh Bhatt from Bengaluru and Satya Narayan Pandey from Rajasthan. The idol has been placed inside Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum.

The idol id 51-inch tall and has been craved out in Krishna Shila Stone (Black), depicting a five-year old Lord Ram. At the selection stage, Yogiraj’s masterpiece was selected by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust through voting process.

