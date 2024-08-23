Published 20:58 IST, August 23rd 2024
'Whatever Action Govt Take is Justified': Kolkata Rape-murder Accused Sanjay Roy's Sister
Kolkata Rape-Murder: "If he has done this, then whatever action the government takes is justified," Sanjay Roy's sister told Republic.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kolkata Rape-Murder: "If he has done this, then whatever action the government takes is justified," Sanjay Roy's sister told Republic. | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:53 IST, August 23rd 2024