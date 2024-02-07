Advertisement

New Delhi: Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, speaking exclusively to Republic, made an emotional pitch to all political leaders and Shankaracharyas to set aside their ego and join the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. When asked about growing politics surrounding the Ram Temple, Jagadguru told Republic, "No need for any shararat (prank). Everyone's ego should take a backseat for 'Rashtra dharma.' Even without invitation, one should come (referring to the Shankaracharyas)."

On 4 Shankaracharyas Not Attending the Event

On the four spiritual spiritual leaders not attending the mega event, Jagadguru said, "On January 22, Treta Yuga will fall upon Kali Yuga. The Shankaracharyas can't even grasp that."

On Opposition Leaders Boycotting the Ram Mandir Event

When asked about all big Opposition parties choosing to skip the event, Jagadguru used the old adage of "Vinaash Kaale Vipreet Buddhi" (when the time of one's destruction nears, then the mind tends to do the exact opposite.)

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi

When asked about his equation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jagadguru said, "He is a sweet friend."

"Either Our Bodies Remains Will Be There Or We Will Win The War": Jagadguru On Ram Mandir Movement

Recollecting the long drawn out struggle, Jagadguru told Republic, "Nearly two lakh Hindus' lives have been sacrificed. Nearly one lakh seventy five thousand people Hindus died protecting the Ram Mandir against Babur's aggression. Since then, at least 25,000 more Hindus have laid down their lives. I am here since 1984. Very few people were involved in the movement, including VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal. We all had one thing in mind -- either our body remains will be there or we will be at war."

On Lord Ram

Describing Lord Ram's beautiful features, Jagadguru said, "It feels as if He is standing in front of me with those pretty eyes and the sweetest of smile."

