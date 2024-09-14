sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Who was Archibald Blair, and why The Capital of Andaman and Nicobar Was Named After Him?

Published 14:00 IST, September 14th 2024

Who was Archibald Blair, and why The Capital of Andaman and Nicobar Was Named After Him?

The name of the capital city of the Union Territory, which had links a colonial legacy, was originally named after Captain Archibald Blair.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Who was Archibald Blair, and why The Capital of Andaman and Nicobar Was Named After Him?
Who was Archibald Blair, and why The Capital of Andaman and Nicobar Was Named After Him? | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:00 IST, September 14th 2024