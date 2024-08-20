sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Why Did CJI Chandrachud Cite Aruna Shanbaug's Chilling Story During Kolkata Rape-Murder Hearing?

Published 20:35 IST, August 20th 2024

Why Did CJI Chandrachud Cite Aruna Shanbaug's Chilling Story During Kolkata Rape-Murder Hearing?

The Aruna Shanbaug case stands as one of the most horrific assaults on medical professionals within hospital premises.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Why Did CJI Chandrachud Cite Aruna Shanbaug's Chilling Story During Kolkata Rape-Murder Hearing?
Why Did CJI Chandrachud Cite Aruna Shanbaug's Chilling Story During Kolkata Rape-Murder Hearing? | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

20:34 IST, August 20th 2024