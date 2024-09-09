Published 19:29 IST, September 9th 2024
‘Will Eradicate Illiteracy In Rajasthan Within Next 5 Years’: State Education Minister
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced that the BJP government will eradicate illiteracy in the state within the next 5 years.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Rajasthan government plans to eradicate illiteracy within next 5 years | Image: Representative Image (Shutterstock)
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:29 IST, September 9th 2024