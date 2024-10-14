Published 16:40 IST, October 14th 2024
'Will Never See Him Smile Again...': Shantanu Naidu Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Ratan Tata
Shantanu wrote to his LinkedIn profile, “Still coming to terms with the fact that I will never see him smile again, or get to make him smile.”
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Shantanu wrote to his LinkedIn profile, “Still coming to terms with the fact that I will never see him smile again, or get to make him smile.” | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:40 IST, October 14th 2024