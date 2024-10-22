sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Will Work With India...': China Confirms Border Agreement to End Standoff in Eastern Ladakh

Published 14:11 IST, October 22nd 2024

'Will Work With India...': China Confirms Border Agreement to End Standoff in Eastern Ladakh

China on Tuesday confirmed that it has reached an agreement with India to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
How India and China Achieved LAC Disengagement Agreement After More Than Four Years of Standoff
China on Tuesday confirmed that it has reached an agreement with India to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh. | Image: X/@NorthernComd_IA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:47 IST, October 22nd 2024