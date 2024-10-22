Published 14:11 IST, October 22nd 2024
'Will Work With India...': China Confirms Border Agreement to End Standoff in Eastern Ladakh
China on Tuesday confirmed that it has reached an agreement with India to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.
China on Tuesday confirmed that it has reached an agreement with India to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh. | Image: X/@NorthernComd_IA
